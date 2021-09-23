Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adil Rashid (left) is set to join England's T20 squad following the IPL season while Gary Ballance finished the season strongly for Yorkshire

England spinner Adil Rashid has signed a new two-year white-ball deal with Yorkshire, while batter Gary Ballance has agreed a three-year extension.

Leg-spinner Rashid, 33, currently with Indian Premier League side Punjab Kings, has taken 232 Twenty20 wickets.

The new deal agreed by Ballance, 31, continues to cover all three formats of the game.

"I am delighted that both players have committed their futures to the club," said director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

"Adil and Gary are very important players to the team and we look forward to them further contributing for years to come.

"Both players have been at Yorkshire for many years and have played in some of the most high-pressured matches in world cricket.

"Their experience and influence are hugely beneficial to the young squad that we are developing across all three competitions."

Rashid, who helped England win the World Cup in 50-over cricket in 2019, will join up with the country's T20 World Cup squad following his spell in the IPL.