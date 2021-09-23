Rob Yates and Dom Sibley completed the first Warwickshire century opening partnership of the season

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day three): Warwickshire 367: Hain 83, Rhodes 60, Sibley 56, Briggs 53*; Overton 5-88 & 179-1: Yates 72*, Sibley 50, Rhodes 42* Somerset 389: Gregory 68, Azhar Ali 60, Lammonby 59, Davies 52; Bresnan 3-35, Briggs 3-77, Woakes 3-100 Warwickshire (6 pts) lead Somerset (6 pts) by 157 runs Scorecard

Title-chasing Warwickshire still have a good chance of winning their first County Championship in nine years but will have to bowl out Somerset on the final day at Edgbaston.

The Bears closed on 179-1, with a 157-run lead, needing quick runs to stand a chance of forcing victory by declaring and setting Somerset a tempting target.

Rob Yates is unbeaten on 72 with Will Rhodes on 42 after Dom Sibley made 50.

Somerset, who made 389, earlier denied the Bears maximum bowling points.

That would have proved crucial if Hampshire had beaten Lancashire in Liverpool - but the Red Rose county hung on to win by one wicket in a nail-biting finale at Aigburth.

Victory over Somerset will earn the Bears an eighth county title - and first since 2012.

More to follow.

Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes:

"What's happened at Liverpool has put it back in our hands so now we have got to try and set something up tomorrow and take 10 wickets.

"Fair play to Somerset. They came out and did what they needed to do and took a lot of time out of the game. But the last session has swung it back in our favour a little bit and we are going to have to play well in the morning to come up with a target with a suitable amount of overs that we think we can bowl them out in.

"When you have had 13 and three-quarters games and are still in the hunt for a County Championship, that's a great feeling. There is a lot of excitement in the dressing room at the minute. We just know that we have all got to make it as hard as possible for Somerset."

Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory:

"Batting is difficult against the new ball and Warwickshire bowled well in the first hour, but we batted well and put some good partnerships together.

"Whether we chase a target is whether it is realistic. We always want to win games of cricket, but the chase has to be realistic.

"Warwickshire need to give themselves time to bowl us out."