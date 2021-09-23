Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Bailey's career-best figures took him to 50 Championship wickets for Lancashire this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Aigburth, Liverpool (day three): Hampshire 143 & 193: Vince 69, Dawson 41; Bailey 7-37 Lancashire 141 & 198-9: Vilas 47*, Davies 44; Crane 5-41 Lancashire (19 pts) beat Hampshire (3 pts) by one wicket Scorecard

Lancashire ended Hampshire's hopes of a first Championship title since 1973 with a one-wicket win at Aigburth.

Tom Bailey returned career-best figures of 7-37 as Hampshire were all out for 196, having begun day three on 158-7.

Alex Davies (44) gave the Red Rose county a positive start and captain Dane Vilas (47 not out) saw them to 198-9 despite Mason Crane's 5-41.

Lancashire will become champions if Warwickshire fail to beat Somerset at Edgbaston on Friday.

When the Bears failed to take maximum bowling points in Somerset's first innings, it opened the door for Hampshire to clinch the title with victory over Lancashire.

But their attack, minus leading wicket-taker Kyle Abbott because of injury, was unable to finish the job and earn a second trophy of 2021 for skipper James Vince, who won The Hundred with Southern Brave.

Lancashire have won the title outright on seven occasions, most recently in 2011, and also shared the title with Surrey in 1950.

More follows.