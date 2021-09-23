Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Eve Jones hit 76 off 68 balls against South East Stars - her best score in the Charlotte Edwards Cup

Central Sparks captain Eve Jones has signed to play for Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League.

The 29-year-old opener from Shropshire was the leading scorer in this summer's 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup with 276.

And she also scored 299 runs in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, a total bettered by only two others.

"I've watched the Big Bash on the TV for a number of years now. It looks like a fantastic competition," she told the Renegades website.

"It's a big stage, there's world-class players and there's so much support behind it. I can't wait to meet all the girls and give it a crack."

Jones will arrive in Australia next week to begin quarantine ahead of the start of the WBBL on 14 October.