Women's Big Bash: Central Sparks batter Eve Jones signs for Melbourne Renegades
Central Sparks captain Eve Jones has signed to play for Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League.
The 29-year-old opener from Shropshire was the leading scorer in this summer's 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup with 276.
And she also scored 299 runs in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, a total bettered by only two others.
"I've watched the Big Bash on the TV for a number of years now. It looks like a fantastic competition," she told the Renegades website.
"It's a big stage, there's world-class players and there's so much support behind it. I can't wait to meet all the girls and give it a crack."
Jones will arrive in Australia next week to begin quarantine ahead of the start of the WBBL on 14 October.