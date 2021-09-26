Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Yastika Bhatia made 64 runs as India chased their target successfully

Third women's one-day international, Mackay Australia 264-9 (50 overs): Gardner 67, Mooney 52 India 266-8 (50 overs): Bhatia 64, Verma 56 India won by two wickets Scorecard

India ended Australia's 26-match one-day international winning streak by claiming a thrilling two-wicket victory in the third match of their series.

Australia's run, stretching back to 2017, was brought to an end with India winning with three balls remaining.

With two points for a win, Meg Lanning's Australia lead 4-2 in the series with a four-day Test and three Twenty20 games still to come.

Thursday's Test will be live on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra.