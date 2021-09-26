Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja made 22 from only eight balls

Indian Premier League, Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders 171-6 (20 overs): Tripathi 45 (33), Thakur 2-20 Chennai Super Kings 172-8 (20 overs): Du Plessis 43 (30), Narine 3-41 Chennai Super Kings won by two wickets Scorecard . Table

Ravindra Jadeja's stunning late hitting snatched a dramatic Indian Premier League win for Chennai Super Kings over Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

With Chennai needing 26 from two overs to reach a target of 172, Jadeja took 20 from four Prasidh Krishna balls.

Amid tension in Abu Dhabi, Jadeja was lbw to Sunil Narine from the fifth ball of the last over with one run required.

But Deepak Chahar arrived to strike the winning blow and take Chennai joint-top of the table.

They join Delhi Capitals on 16 points, all but assuring their place in the four and a spot in the play-offs.

Kolkata, captained by England skipper Eoin Morgan, suffered their first defeat in three matches since the IPL was restarted in the United Arab Emirates.

They stay fourth in the final qualification place, level on eight points with three other teams.

Kolkata posted 171-6, Rahul Tripathi making 45 from 33 balls. Late impetus was added by Dinesh Karthik, with 26 from 11 balls, and Nitish Rana's 37 not out from 27 deliveries.

England all-rounder Sam Curran was expensive in conceding 56 from his four overs, while Moeen Ali's off-spin went unused.

Chennai looked to be in control of the chase at 102-1 midway through the 12th over after openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis added 74 before Moeen chipped in with 32 from number three.

Although Kolkata gradually pegged back Chennai, they also lost Andre Russell to an injury, robbing them of a death bowler.

Still, Chennai lost Moeen, Suresh Raina and captain MS Dhoni for the addition of only four runs before Jadeja took over.

Krishna was hit for sixes over square leg and long on, then was slapped for two fours behind point.

Curran was on strike for the final over with four needed, only to hole out to long-on. Even though Shardul Thakur tickled Narine fine for three, there was still the drama of Jadeja being leg before on the sweep before Chahar sealed the win.