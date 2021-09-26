Moeen Ali: England all-rounder retires from Test cricket
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from Test cricket, but will continue to play in limited-overs internationals.
Moeen, 34, scored 2,194 runs and took 195 wickets in 64 Tests, having made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2014.
He won the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and is in England's preliminary squad for this year's T20 World Cup.
"I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket," said Moeen.
More to follow.
- Who is New York named after and why? Go on a fact-finding journey about famous places that have changed names
- Breaking the mould: Meet the women taking the wheel in a male-dominated car industry