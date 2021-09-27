Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan batsman Kiran Carlson has been named the county's player of the year after leading them to the One-Day Cup in their first ever limited-overs final win.

Carlson was also their top run scorer in the four-day Championship.

All-rounder David Lloyd took the honours as Championship player of the year, while Joe Cooke received the limited-overs award.

Other prizes went to Tom Cullen (second XI) and Tegid Phillips (academy).

Carlson, 23, lifted the One-Day Cup at Trent Bridge in August after taking over the captaincy, with Chris Cooke and his deputy David Lloyd playing in the Hundred franchise tournament.

He top scored with 82 in the final against Durham.

"Looking back on the season, that's got to be a massive high point and the way the lads played in that competition," Carlson told BBC Sport Wales.

"We can take confidence from that with our white-ball cricket, looking forward to the T20 and one-day competition next year.

"I enjoyed the captaincy and the responsibility, it was something I definitely would want to do in the future.

"It's handy being able to learn from Hoges (former captain Michael Hogan), Chris (Cooke, current captain in championship and T20), Lloydy; guys that have been in leadership roles longer than me, and I'll definitely relish it if I get given another opportunity in the next couple of years.

"If you win stuff straightaway as captain, everyone thinks it's easy, but it's a tough job and a good challenge."

Carlson's batting was also more consistent in the Championship, where he scored 928 runs after securing a 2:1 degree in Business Management from Cardiff University.

"I'm pleased, at the start of the season I would have taken that though I struggled a bit towards the back end, but as a whole I'm happy with my performance and hopefully it's just the start of becoming a heavy run-scorer for Glamorgan," he said.

Coach Matthew Maynard believes Carlson could challenge for England Lions selection if he continues his improvements.

"He needs to back it up with another season like it, and try to continue to improve and to be clear about his game. The strides he's made from last season to this season are huge.

"The way he is in the dressing-room is why we made him captain of the 50 overs side.

"He's grown up, he doesn't have his (university) studies any more and he's led with distinction in the one-day trophy, but he's also come up with ideas for the skipper in four day cricket," said the coach.

Lloyd earned his Championship honour by hitting a century and five 50s to amass 828 runs in a new role as a four-day opening batsman, while also taking 21 wickets as a seam bowler.

Joe Cooke, 24, emerged as the country's leading wicket-taker in the 50-overs competition with 20 victims in 10 games, and also hit a match-winning 66 not out in the semi-final win over Essex.

Wicket-keeper Cullen spent most of the season as second team captain, but also impressed in the first team for the One-Day Cup, while academy spinner Phillips, 19, stepped up to become a second team regular with one selection in the first-team squad.