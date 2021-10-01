Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nick Selman (centre) averaged 39 in the 2021 One-Day Cup competition, helping Glamorgan to their first knockout trophy

Batter Nick Selman has left Glamorgan and will return to Australia after six years in the first team squad.

Selman, 25, and the club have not agreed a new deal despite his being top scorer in the One-Day Cup title-winning campaign.

He managed only one half-century in five Championship matches and lost his T20 chance when he contracted Covid-19.

The Brisbane-born batsman made 2883 first-class runs for the county in 61 matches at an average of 26.75.

Selman, who played Aussie Rules for Queensland age group sides as a teenager, moved to the UK to chase a professional cricket career.

He trialled for Kent before being signed by Glamorgan for the 2016 season and overall made seven Championship centuries, with a top score of 150 against Gloucestershire in Newport in 2019.

He was initially seen as a specialist four-day batsman, but also averaged 26 in T20 cricket with a respectable strike-rate of 129.

In the 2021 One-Day Cup, Selman hit 140 away to Leicestershire, 92 in the final group match against Yorkshire and 59 in the semi-final win over Essex.

"I've enjoyed my time at Glamorgan but the last few years have been difficult being away from friends and family in Australia, and I feel now is a good time to take a step back and reassess my next steps," Selman told the club website.

Director of cricket Mark Wallace added: "Nick played an important part in our Royal London Cup triumph, and has made significant contributions on and off the field. Everyone at the club wishes him the best for the future."

Coach Matthew Maynard indicated that either Joe Cooke or new signing Eddie Byrom will open the Championship batting alongside David Lloyd in 2022.

Announcements are yet to be made on the future of three other out-of-contract players, Andrew Salter, Tom Cullen and Joe McIlroy, and on the club captaincy for 2022.