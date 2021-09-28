Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Thomason progressed through Warwickshire's youth ranks before joining Sussex

All-rounder Aaron Thomason has left Sussex following the expiration of his contract at the end of this season.

The 24-year-old joined Sussex in a mid-season move in June 2019. He scored 619 runs in 16 first-class matches for the team, including a top score of 90 on his debut.

He also played in nine T20 matches for Sussex, scoring 89 runs.

Thomason began his career at Warwickshire in 2017, having progressed through their youth ranks.

"We'd like to thank Thommo for his efforts while at Sussex and wish him all the best in whatever he does next. We'll keep in touch and, like all former players, he'll always be welcome at Hove," said Sussex's performance director, Keith Greenfield.