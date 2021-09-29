Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Warwickshire's Will Rhodes (left) has now played three first-class innings at Lord's - and got centuries in two of them

Bob Willis Trophy final, Lord's (day two): Lancashire 78: Wood 46*; Miles 5-28, Johal 3-29, Norwell 2-9 Warwickshire 464-7: Rhodes 151*, Yates 113, Sibley 57, Hain 55, Burgess 44; Parkinson 3-71 Warwickshire lead Lancashire by 386 runs with three wickets remaining Scorecard

Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes and opener Rob Yates led the way with centuries as the Bears continued to dominate the Bob Willis Trophy final.

Having resumed on 120-0 at Lord's after bowling out Lancashire for only 78, the Bears batted all day to reach 464-7.

Despite Dom Sibley's early loss for 57, Rhodes (151*) and Yates (113) added a further 110 for the second wicket.

Sam Hain (55) and Michael Burgess (44) also starred as the county champions cashed in on a tiring Red Rose attack.

In contrast to the previous morning when they themselves were reduced to 12-6 inside the first hour, Lancashire took only seven wickets all day.

After making all his first five first-class tons at Edgbaston, Rob Yates chose Lord's to hit his first outside Birmingham

The back-to-form Sibley, 49 overnight, reached his third successive fifty with the first of two boundaries before succumbing to Tom Bailey leg before.

Yates, 69 overnight, then went on to reach his sixth first-class century, fifth of the summer, second in successive innings and first away from Edgbaston.

He then became the first of three victims for leg-spinner Matt Parkinson. But Rhodes put on a further 97 with Hain, who was the first victim of a mini post-tea burst of wickets for Lancashire.

Jack Blatherwick produced a snorter to clip Hain's off stump before Luke Wells also delivered a beauty with a leg-break that clipped Matt Lamb's off bail.

But calm was restored by the Bears when Rhodes added 84 with Burgess, who then became the first of two more victims in quick succession for Parkinson.

A fifth wicket of the day went to leg spin when Wells removed Danny Briggs, but Craig Miles (12 not out) came in to help Rhodes add a further 22 before close of play brought a slightly early end for the second day running.

Assuming the St John's Wood weather allows it on Thursday, Warwickshire will resume with a 386-run lead and Rhodes, who has already made his second-biggest score, 56 short of his career-best 207, against Worcestershire at New Road in last year's Bob Willis Trophy.