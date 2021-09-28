Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Hughes (left), Mattie McKiernan (centre) and Tom Wood have all signed new deals with Derbyshire

Derbyshire trio Alex Hughes, Mattie McKiernan and Tom Wood have all signed new deals.

Batters Hughes, 30, and Wood, 27, have both signed two-year contracts, while all-rounder McKiernan, 27, has signed a one-year contract extension.

But left-hand bat Nils Priestley has not been offered a new deal and will leave after two years on the staff.

"These contract discussions have been on for several weeks," said Derbyshire chief executive Ryan Duckett.

"It was clear that Alex's injury during the Vitality Blast was a big loss, while both Tom and Mattie have shown what they can do this summer, particularly in white-ball cricket.

"All other discussions regarding recruitment and retention will now be put on hold while the appointment of a head of cricket takes place.

"We aim to complete this process before the end of October, giving the new coach the budget and time to begin shaping the squad further ahead of the 2022 season."

Derbyshire announced on 8 September that Dave Houghton was to step down as head of cricket.

They failed to win a single game during the opening 10-match County Championship segment of the season before ending the campaign victorious against Sussex to avoid finishing bottom of Division Three.

They second finished bottom in their One-Day Cup group and second bottom of their group in the T20 Blast.