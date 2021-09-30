Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marcus Harris scored 665 runs in the County Championship for Leicestershire this season

Gloucestershire have signed Australia opener Marcus Harris on a two-year contract to play in all formats.

Harris, 29, rejected a new deal with Leicestershire, who he scored three centuries for in eight County Championship matches this season.

The left-hander has played 10 Tests for Australia, his most recent being in a defeat by India at Brisbane in January.

"I've heard nothing but great things about the club," Harris said. "I'm really looking forward to it."

"I'd also like to thank Leicestershire for giving me my first opportunity to play county cricket. I thoroughly enjoyed my time there and I wish them all the very best for next season."

The Victoria batter will hope to force his way into Australia's side to face England in the Ashes this winter and is expected to join up with Gloucestershire in March at the conclusion of the Australia domestic season.