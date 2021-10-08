Ashes: England tour of Australia to go ahead 'subject to conditions'

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments144

Joe Root and Tim Paine
England, led by Joe Root (left), lost 4-0 on their most recent tour of Australia in 2017-18

England men's Ashes series in Australia this winter will go ahead "subject to several critical conditions", says the England and Wales Cricket Board.

England had concerns over their families being allowed to travel, quarantine and 'bubble' arrangements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-Test series is due to begin on 8 December and end on 18 January.

The ECB said that "over recent weeks we have made excellent progress in moving forward" on the men's Ashes tour.

A statement read: "To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, the ECB board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead. This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel.

"We look forward to the ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days."

England will name an Ashes squad in the coming days.

Australia has some of the strictest Covid-19 protocols in the world, a situation complicated by the fact the five Tests are due to be played in five states, each of which have their own regulations.

Cricket Australia sent plans for the Ashes tour to the ECB in late September, with England's players presented with the arrangements on Sunday and the ECB holding a board meeting on Friday.

Australia hold the Ashes after retaining them thanks to a 2-2 draw in England in 2019.

How it all unfolded

  • July: England players hold talks over plans for families to travel to Australia.
  • 22 Aug: England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler says he is "open to saying no" to taking part in the Ashes tour.
  • 28 Aug: The Times reports that up to 10 England players could pull out of the tour because of quarantine conditions.
  • 19 Sept: England pace bowler Stuart Broad says he is "happy to get on a plane to Australia".
  • 23 Sept: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there will be "no special deals" for England players' families.
  • 28 Sept: England captain Joe Root says he is "desperate" to play in Ashes but does not confirm he will travel.
  • 3 Oct: England players presented with proposed travel arrangements and conditions.
  • 8 Oct: Australia captain Tim Paine says he expects a "really strong" England to tour.
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

144 comments

  • Comment posted by Ams, today at 17:58

    "This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel."
    Well thanks for sharing what those conditions are.

    • Reply posted by Celia Molestrangler, today at 18:08

      Celia Molestrangler replied:
      Perhaps 1) Neither Steve Smith or Marcus Labuschange allowed bat
      2) Mitchell Stark not allowed to bowl.
      Seem reasonable conditions to me.

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 17:57

    Good result. Just hope Tim Paine finally shuts his mouth now. The ECB haven’t been great, but the Aussie’s have no place in calling teams out for not touring when they’ve not toured in 18 months.

    • Reply posted by joe, today at 18:16

      joe replied:
      We live in strange times. And that causes strange reactions and behaviour. Australia's response seems over the top. But vaccine take up is below 50%.Who would want to be responsible for making those decisions. Personally I would cancel it. Not to put 2 fingers up. But no real solution that makes everyone happy can be found.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 18:17

    Australia refused to travel here for the rugby World Cup. Refused England's women's netball team play in Australia . So no don't travel

  • Comment posted by beacon brian, today at 18:05

    Shouldn't be going...end of

  • Comment posted by Robbie, today at 17:58

    My daughter lives in Australia and I haven’t been able to see her for 2 years. There are 1000s of people in a similar position to me. Can we all get special treatment too?

    • Reply posted by JamboStu, today at 18:05

      JamboStu replied:
      If only you knew the right people and paid enough money then yes. One rule for them, one rule for everyone else :-(

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 18:08

    When is a final decision not a final decision? When it is made by the ECB.

  • Comment posted by The39steps, today at 17:59

    Should be hanging their heads in shame after shafting Pakistan.

  • Comment posted by phil, today at 18:08

    Anyone else read these quotes in the voice of Yes Minister's Jim Hacker "over recent weeks we have made excellent progress in moving forward"

  • Comment posted by Filbert, today at 18:24

    Different sports, but it's double standards for Australia to expect our cricketers to travel to Australia play in the Ashes, when they torpedoed the Rugby League World Cup over this way by refusing to travel. Meanwhile, Australia's closed border policy means that ordinary folk cannot travel to Australia to watch the Ashes or more importantly to be reunited with family. This stinks

    • Reply posted by jacdimond , today at 18:30

      jacdimond replied:
      You could say England let Pakistan down and had double standards there so.....

  • Comment posted by jordan, today at 18:09

    Keeping my fingers crossed the footballers refuse to travel to Qatar and put this cash hungry mob to shame.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 18:13

    "Subject to Several critical conditions" to revealed after the final test. ECB just a cash cow like the rest of the worlds governing bodies.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 18:06

    Postponing it 12 months wouldn't have been the end of the world.

    Give Australia a chance to catch up with the vaccination program and some normality in nation to resume.

    Would also allow for England cricket fans to make the trip.

  • Comment posted by Moronphobia, today at 18:10

    Some Australians still can’t get back home due to the pandemic , this seems entirely wrong for all sorts of reasons and the foundation of those reasons is money. Australia have 5 systems in place and it seems likely WA is a no go so a test needs 2 b rearranged. It sounds like Fred Karno’s is organising this . Are we really SO desperate for this to go ahead? I’m not !

  • Comment posted by Billy Fartsniff, today at 18:25

    I hope England don't travel. Australia have treated us with contempt over this whole tour. We'd be better off beginning our tour of the West Indies early and having a 6-match Test series over there like the old days.

    Players would enjoy it more and would the fans. Can also repay the good faith WI showed us last year.

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 18:35

      Dougal replied:
      Rubbish.

  • Comment posted by Nabz, today at 18:05

    Well there’s a surprise. Refuse to travel to Pakistan under some dodgy pretext of needing to rest but ok to tour Australia. No doubt the corrupt ICC will just turn a blind eye to this.

  • Comment posted by derek, today at 18:08

    Just don 't go. End of

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:06

    It's good news! Michael Holding will be throwing his toys out of his cot as we speak...

    • Reply posted by TODS, today at 18:23

      TODS replied:
      and accusing somebody else of “white privilege”

  • Comment posted by phil, today at 18:06

    Don't know what all the fuss is about. Missing family and in particular family Christmas is something millions of people have to put up with all the time, just ask the military. Sorry to say that I think these people are acting like overpaid spoilt little children. They should grow up and do their job. They should see representing their country as an honour and get on with it.

    • Reply posted by common sense, today at 18:24

      common sense replied:
      They would rather whinge, not tour but then go and play in the IPL! At least players like Pieterson were honest with their reasons!

  • Comment posted by ed, today at 18:07

    without wood or archer, can't see us getting enough wickets and without stokes and such a frail batting lineup, will be hard to post any decent totals. hard to see anything but a convincing win for the aussies

    • Reply posted by Eternal Obsession, today at 18:10

      Eternal Obsession replied:
      Always looking up yeah?

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 18:33

    Aussies used to be a robust lot. Too many today are frit, hence the bucking game World Cup pull out.

    The message should be - get your jab and get out there. Aussies need to stop being cowed.

    PS England owe Pakistan after last year, and should have toured. ECB are weak.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC