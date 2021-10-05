Men's T20 World Cup: Scotland beat lreland in Dubai warm-up game
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game, Dubai
|Ireland 176 (20 overs): Tector 38, Campher 35; Sharif 2-27
|Scotland 178-5 (17.5 overs): Munsey 67, MacLeod 36; White 2-35
|Scotland won by five wickets
|Scorecard (external site)
George Munsey's quickfire 67 helped Scotland to a five-wicket win over Ireland in their Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai.
Ireland were struggling at 20-3 but recovered to make 176 all out with Harry Tector hitting 38 and Curtis Campher adding 35.
Scots opener Munsey hit five sixes and seven boundaries in his 25-ball innings to set the platform for victory.
Calum MacLeod made 36 as Scotland reached 178-5 with 13 balls to spare.
More to follow.
