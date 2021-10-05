Jas Singh: Kent hand full-time contract to teenage seamer
Kent have signed teenage bowler Jas Singh on a full-time contract.
The 19-year-old right-arm seamer has progressed through the club's academy and made his first-class debut for Kent this summer, taking 4-51 in his first innings against Sussex.
He then took two wickets against Derbyshire in Kent's final away match of the County Championship season.
"It's fantastic to have a young bowler with his potential joining our squad," said director of cricket Paul Downton.
"Jas is an exciting prospect who has shown that he can perform at Championship level with his seven wickets so far in two first-class matches for us."