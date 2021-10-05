Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jas Singh took four wickets against Sussex on his Kent debut

Kent have signed teenage bowler Jas Singh on a full-time contract.

The 19-year-old right-arm seamer has progressed through the club's academy and made his first-class debut for Kent this summer, taking 4-51 in his first innings against Sussex.

He then took two wickets against Derbyshire in Kent's final away match of the County Championship season.

"It's fantastic to have a young bowler with his potential joining our squad," said director of cricket Paul Downton. external-link

"Jas is an exciting prospect who has shown that he can perform at Championship level with his seven wickets so far in two first-class matches for us."