Curran has taken 16 wickets in 16 T20 internationals and has scored 91 runs at an average of 18.20

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a back injury.

Curran complained of back pain after playing in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings on Saturday and scans have shown a lower-back issue.

The 23-year-old's brother Tom has been called into the squad as a replacement and is replaced on the reserve list by fast bowler Reece Topley.

England's first World Cup match is on 23 October against West Indies.

Curran will fly back to the UK in the coming days where he will have further scans from England's medical team to assess the injury.

It is hoped further assessment will indicate whether the Surrey player will be available for the Ashes series against Australia, scheduled to begin in December.

Injury has already ruled England fast bowler Jofra Archer out of the World Cup, while all-rounder Ben Stokes is also absent as he continues to take an indefinite break from cricket to prioritise his mental health.

The members of the England squad not playing in the IPL arrived in Oman on Monday, where the tournament is being held alongside the United Arab Emirates.