'Wellyman Walker' Matthew Maynard meets Weatherman Walking's Derek Brockway

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard has set off on 230-mile walk through Wales wearing wellington boots.

The former England batsman is trying to raise £20,000 in memory of his son Tom, who suddenly died in June 2012.

Maynard expects to take 12 days to finish the challenge, taking in the Welsh three peaks Pen y Fan, Snowdon and Cadair Idris.

It will be the final major fundraising challenge undertaken for the Tom Maynard Trust.

The trust was set up nine years ago following the death of the Glamorgan and Surrey cricketer and has raised almost £500,000 and supported numerous individuals and organisations since then.

"I will set out from Cardiff, where Tom was born, and hopefully - legs intact - I arrive in Colwyn Bay, where he made his first senior Glamorgan appearance, a couple of weeks later," said Maynard.

"I am taking on this challenge to raise funds to build a children's cricket net area at the home of Glamorgan Cricket, at Sophia Gardens, in Tom's name as a legacy.

"When Tom was young and his mum brought him down to Sophia Gardens, he'd spend all the day playing cricket on the field at the top of the ground.

"The old landscape of the stadium has long since changed and currently there are no facilities for children to play and practice their cricket skills safely, nor can they play their impromptu games on the outfield during lunch and tea intervals as they used to be able to.

"I want to change that and by raising my target of £20,000 we hope to create a 'net' area for children to have some fun, bowl some balls and whack it as our Tom loved to do as a child, as part of a wider commitment to develop new family facilities."

Maynard will have a minimal support team of a physio who will double up as a driver.

Matthew Maynard has coached Glamorgan and Somerset

Route:

8 October, Cardiff to Merthyr Tydfil, 25 miles

9 October, Merthyr to Brecon, 25 miles

10 October, Brecon to Builth Wells, 22 miles

11 October, Builth to Rhayader, 16 miles

12 October, Rhayader to Llanidloes, 16 miles

13 October, Llanidloes to Machynlleth, 20 miles

14 October, Machynlleth to Dolgellau, 20 miles

15 October, Dolgellau to Trawsfynydd, 18 miles

16 October, Trawsfynydd to Beddgelert, 20 miles

17 October, Beddgelert to Pen Y Pass Hostel via Snowdon, 14 miles

18 October, Pen Y Pass to Llanrwst, 16 miles

19 October, Llanrwst to Colwyn Bay Cricket Club, 18 miles.