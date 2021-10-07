Barry McCarthy is one of three players in Ireland's 18-man travelling party not selected for the World Cup

Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game, Dubai United Arab Emirates 163-4 (20 overs): C Suri 51, B Hameed 39*; J Little 1-24 Ireland 109 (18.4 overs): Campher 22; Meiyappan 4-25 UAE won by 54 runs

Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy and Barry McCarthy are the three players to miss out after the Ireland squad was named for this month's Twenty20 World Cup.

The trio had been part of an 18-man panel currently in the United Arab Emirates preparing for the tournament.

Graham Ford's squad was named as they suffered a 54-run loss to UAE in their second warm-up game against them.

That result levelled the series at 1-1, with the final meeting taking place on Sunday.

Debutant Akif Raja and leg-spinner Palaniapan Meiyappan shared seven wickets as UAE dominated Ireland in the second of three warm-up games.

After Ireland had been set an imposing target of 164 to win, Raja ripped through the visitors' top order as Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien and Andrew Balbirnie all fell victim to the right-arm.

Curtis Campher top-scored with the bat for Ireland, hitting 22 runs, but he was bowled to leave Ireland 74-5 inside 12 overs and they never looked like coming back.

The pick of the bowlers for Ireland had been Josh Little, who followed up an economical display in Thursday's victory with figures of 1-24 from his four overs.

On the squad selection, chair of the selectors Andrew White said that Getkate, Kennedy and McCarthy would now act as reserve players.

"It was always going to be a very difficult decision to reduce the squad from 18 to 15 - every player out in Dubai at the moment has proven their talent and deserved their chance," he explained.

"The three players who have missed out will still have a role to play in supporting the core squad, and stay on within the team bubble as cover in case of injury or illness.

"We are confident that the squad of players selected have the ability and the determination to take us into the next round of the tournament, but ultimately it will be about putting together performances that are deserving of it."

Ireland T20 World Cup squad:

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Reserve players: Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Barry McCarthy.