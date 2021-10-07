Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Batter Dawid Malan, seamer Ollie Robinson and spinner Jack Leach have been handed England central contracts for the first time.

All-rounder Ben Stokes retains his despite taking an indefinite break to focus on his mental wellbeing.

Opener Dom Sibley, dropped from the Test team this summer, loses his deal.

The previous Test and limited-overs contracts have been replaced by "single" contracts for 20 players which cover all formats.

They run for 12 months from 1 October 2021.

England central contracts: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Increment contracts: Dom Bess, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone.

Pace bowling development contracts: Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Olly Stone.

