Kevin O'Brien hit two sixes as he made 54 from 45 balls in Dubai on Sunday

Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game, Dubai Ireland 134-5 (20 overs): O'Brien 54, Stirling 40; Mustafa 3-23 United Arab Emirates (16.1 overs): Waseem 107*; Young 2-29 United Arab Emirates won by seven wickets Scorecard

Mohammad Waseem's superb unbeaten 107 helped United Arab Emirates to a seven-wicket win over Ireland and a 2-1 series victory in their Men's T20 World Cup warm-up series in Dubai.

Opening pair Kevin O'Brien (54) and Paul Stirling (40) shared a first-wicket stand of 85 but the Irish lost momentum and finished on 134-5.

The hosts eased to 139-3 in 16.1 overs thanks to Waseem's quickfire century.

The opener hit five sixes and 14 boundaries to make 107 in 62 balls.

Ireland had won the first game by seven wickets but UAE hit back with a 64-run victory on Friday.

The UAE elected to field first in Sunday's decider but O'Brien and Stirling provided a solid platform for the Irish to set a big total.

Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie produced the next best score of 15 but he retired hurt after an impact toe injury - he was unable to bear weight and will have an Xray later on Sunday.

It leaves the key batsman as an injury doubt for the World Cup opener against Netherlands on 18 October.

Rohan Mustafa took 3-23 including the wickets of the O'Brien and Stirling as the Irish failed to build on a promising start.

Simi Singh removed UAE opener Chirag Suri with only seven on the board but Waseem ensured there would be no collapse as he put the Irish attack to the sword.

The right-hander was still at the crease to smash a six to bring up the victory as the UAE reached the target with 23 balls to spare.

Craig Young picked up two wickets (2-29) for an Ireland side which will now play two official warm-up games in Abu Dhabi next week, starting with Papua New Guinea on Tuesday and two days later against Bangladesh.