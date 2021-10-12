Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scottish batter Calum MacLeod made 32 not out in Abu Dhabi

Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game, Abu Dhabi Scotland 122-6 (20 overs): MacLeod 34*, Leask 30; Der Gugten 2-11 Netherlands 90 (17.5) Watt 4-10, Greaves 4-19 Scotland won by 32 runs

Mark Watt and Chris Greaves each took four wickets as Scotland beat the Netherlands by 32 runs in a T20 World Cup warm-up match in Abu Dhabi.

Scotland set the Dutch a target of 122-6, with Calum MacLeod top-scoring on 32 not out and Michael Leask making 30.

The Scots then turned in a great display in the field to defend a low total with 13 balls to spare.

Watt conceded just 10 runs from his 3.5 overs, with the Netherlands all out for 90.

Greaves gave away a mere 19 runs from his four overs.

Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on 17 October, while they will also meet Oman and Papua New Guinea in Group B.

The Netherlands are in Group A, along with Sri Lanka, Ireland and Namibia.

Four teams will progress from the first round to join the Super 12 phase of the tournament.