Herefordshire-born Charlie Morris played Minor Counties cricket for Devon before joining Worcestershire in 2013

Worcestershire fast bowler Charlie Morris has signed a new contract with the Pears.

Morris, 29, is now tied to New Road until the end of the 2023 season.

He played a key role in the Pears' Division Two promotion winning team in 2014, taking 56 wickets.

Morris spent 19 months out of the game after having to have his bowling action remodelled, but he has taken 80 first-class wickets since being recalled in April 2019.

He has also become a regular part of Worcestershire's T20 Blast team, finishing as their top wicket-taker in 2021, with 17 scalps.

Morris, who had 12 months left to run on his existing deal, follows the lead of fellow fast bowler Adam Finch, who penned a new deal earlier in the week.