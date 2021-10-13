Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Eve Jones and Issy Wong (left to right) are the only four English players taking part

Women's Big Bash League Venues: Tasmania, Perth, Adelaide, Queensland Date: 14 October-27 November - full fixtures here Coverage: Commentary on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Commentaries will be available via the BBC Sport Live Guide

The seventh edition of Australia's Women's Big Bash gets under way on Thursday and four up-and-coming England hopefuls will make their debuts in the Twenty20 tournament.

Each will be looking to put themselves into contention for this winter's Ashes against Australia and March's 50-over World Cup in New Zealand.

Batter Maia Bouchier, who made her full England debut in September's T20 series against New Zealand, will play for Melbourne Stars, alongside left-arm spinner Linsey Smith, who made nine T20 international appearances for England between 2018 and 2019.

Top-order batter Eve Jones, who was voted the Professional Cricketers' Association's female player of the year and has been touted as the next batter in line to play for England, will turn out for Melbourne Renegades, while uncapped pace bowler Issy Wong has signed for defending champions Sydney Thunder.

Captain Heather Knight and fellow England regulars Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones and Sarah Glenn have all opted out of this year's tournament, having played last year.

Eight India players are also set to be involved, with regulars Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana - both playing for new franchises - joined by Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk and Sri Lanka's T20 leader Chamari Athapaththu are also set to feature.

All of Australia's key players have remained at their franchises with captain Meg Lanning leading Melbourne Stars, while Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy will again play for Sydney Sixers.

All-rounder Sophie Molineux will captain Melbourne Renegades for the first time, after Amy Satterthwaite opted not to return.

The tournament, which runs from 14 October to 27 November, will start in Tasmania for the first 20 games, before spreading out to Perth, Adelaide and Queensland as it progresses.

Commentary on selected games - more than 30 during the initial group stage, including Thursday's opening game between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars - will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, and the BBC Sport website and app via ABC Grandstand.