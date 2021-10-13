County Championship: Two-division structure to return from 2022 season

Essex win title
Essex were the last side to win the County Championship in a two-division format in 2019

The County Championship is to revert to two divisions again in 2022.

Following two seasons under revised structures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board was keen to return to the format agreed by the 18 counties in 2018.

After discussions with the ECB, clubs voted to return to a 10-team Division One and eight-team Division Two.

Two counties will be relegated from Division One and two promoted from Division Two next year.

The decision follows an exciting climax to a two-phased 2021 County Championship season in which the counties were initially split into three groups.

In the second phase, four teams went into the final round of fixtures still in with a chance of winning the title, eventually won by Warwickshire, who just pipped Lancashire on the final day.

But one of those four sides, Nottinghamshire, who were relegated in 2019, will start 2022 in the eight-team Division Two.

Lancashire, the 2019 Division Two champions, Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire will take their places in the top flight, as was originally planned before the delayed 2020 campaign was restructured.

Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire celebrated promotion at the end of the 2019 season

Each county will play 14 Championship matches.

The ECB said: "The England and Wales Cricket Board's role ahead of this week's vote has been to facilitate discussions between the first-class counties and provide the options available to them.

"The priority of those discussions has been to determine when and how a return to the two-division structure could best be achieved.

"The process to transition to that structure had begun during the 2019 LV= Insurance County Championship. At the end of that season three counties were promoted from Division Two (Lancashire, Northamptonshire, Gloucestershire) while the last-placed Division One county (Nottinghamshire) was relegated.

"A two-division Championship has, however, not taken place since then due to Covid-19. But it has always been the intention of the first-class counties and the ECB to return to the two-division structure at the earliest opportunity.

"After the vote to change the format of men's first-class cricket in 2020 and 2021 to mitigate against the impact of Covid-19, this week's vote also considered the option to play one further year of the seeded group structure that was successfully staged this summer.

"Although there was support from counties to use the 2022 season as a way to step back to a two-divisional structure, there was not the two-thirds majority that was required."

The ECB have not yet said whether or not the Bob Willis Trophy, lifted by Essex in 2020 and won by the Bears in 2021, will continue.

County Championship structure for 2022

Division One:

Essex, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire, Yorkshire.

Division Two:

Durham, Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Nottinghamshire, Sussex, Worcestershire.

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 16:24

    2 divisions as opposed to 1 or 2 not the issue.

    Key is that these matches must be played on good quality wickets, during the proper summer months rather than an afterthought in April and September and most importantly, in support of the ongoing Test Match series to give replacement options when needed and for out of form players to have quality match practice.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 16:23

    SACK THE ECB!!!!

    The ECB have ruined County Cricket and this has led to the poor results for our Test side..

  • Comment posted by alibor, today at 16:23

    As usual, ECB support and choose wrong option - this years format gave all 18 first class countries an equal chance of becoming County Champions whereas we will be returning to 2 divisions, excluding 8 counties of being 2022 County Champions and not reflecting recent form. The decision is unfair on Nottinghamshire, in particular, but Durham, Middlesex and Sussex are not Div. two clubs.

  • Comment posted by martimart1170, today at 16:21

    Yorkshire should be in division 2 until they publish the report on racism.

  • Comment posted by lee ok, today at 16:19

    Absolutely right each team must play the other teams both home and away

  • Comment posted by The Robsons, today at 16:16

    Cricket must be the only sport ever where the top division has MORE teams!!! If they want 2 divisions it should be an 8-10 split. Why not then say you can split the first division after 14 games into the top and bottom 4, play another 2 games to decide the champions / Bob Willis winners and the relegation places...

  • Comment posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, today at 16:16

    If I had my way I'd reduce the T20 group stage to eight matches each and I'd make the County Championship two divisions of nine with each county playing each other twice. That would mean six fewer T20 group matches and two more County Championship matches. It'll never happen of course because it would put a greater emphasis on proper red ball cricket.

    • Reply posted by mikefatboi, today at 16:22

      mikefatboi replied:
      You'd see more and more Counties fall by the way side. Most are already bailed out by the ECB and those staying afloat are doing so through Test Matches and T20 revenue

  • Comment posted by GordonSquare, today at 16:12

    As a supporter of Northants, which has a significantly poorer team than during the 2019 promotion season, I feel like begging for a Div 2 place to give us the odd chance of a win.

  • Comment posted by Glen Adair, today at 16:10

    Ludicrous!
    The whole concept as proposed is not a level playing field.
    What equality is there when It is not proposed that each county plays the other nine, home and away - a total of 18 Championship matches.
    Just imagine the outcry in football if a similar idea were to be adopted in the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by doofy1968, today at 16:21

      doofy1968 replied:
      There are only so many days available for cricket.

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 16:09

    Warwickshire ccc, Favourites now come on you Bears 🐻

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 16:08

    Why the imbalance in numbers between divisions?

    • Reply posted by Tally, today at 16:16

      Tally replied:
      So all teams play at the same time. Odd number in a division means a team is sitting out.

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 16:06

    still flawed as in the top division counties do not play all other counties twice.
    More important than the format will be the schedule- if it is spring and autumn again they may as well not bother

  • Comment posted by philp astell, today at 16:06

    Good ldea

  • Comment posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, today at 16:05

    It doesn't really matter what the format is. Fourteen matches a season just isn't enough, especially if most of them are played in April, May and September. For England to be successful in Test cricket there needs to be more than fourteen county championship matches a season and more county championship cricket in June, July and August.

    • Reply posted by Tally, today at 16:13

      Tally replied:
      Dont need 14 games. Sheffield shield does fine with 10

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 16:03

    Would have preferred 3 divisions of 6 TBH

    • Reply posted by View from the armchair, today at 16:22

      View from the armchair replied:
      Yeah, 5 home games 5 away. Maybe 1 up 1 down plus a playoff? Anyone who has no chance of making top 12 shouldn't be playing 1st class

  • Comment posted by lappers, today at 15:57

    Good job too

  • Comment posted by marballous, today at 15:57

    Until they get a format where all the test sides are in a division alone they will never be happy

  • Comment posted by Sveti Ars, today at 15:57

    Let's all laugh at Notts.

  • Comment posted by BradlechovYNWA, today at 15:56

    Shame they’ve reverted back to the old system, the matches in the top group in the second part of the season were some of the best first class cricket we’ve seen for years

  • Comment posted by lost faith, today at 15:56

    to be played from october to feb to assist the 100

    • Reply posted by Telly, today at 16:06

      Telly replied:
      And presumably all teams will field their second elevens because the first teamers will be all over the world playing short format stuff.

