Brad Wheal took 34 wickets in first-class cricket in the 2021 season

Hampshire seamer Brad Wheal has been awarded with an extended contract until the end of the 2023 season.

Right-armer Wheal, 25, is currently part of Scotland's squad at the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

He also featured in The Hundred last season, taking nine wickets in three appearances for London Spirit.

South African-born Wheal also played a pivotal role in Hampshire's run to the T20 Blast finals, taking 17 wickets in the competition last season.