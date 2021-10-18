Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Netherlands 106 (20.0 overs): O'Dowd 51; Campher 4-26, Adair 3-9 Ireland: Yet to bat Scorecard

Ireland seam bowler Curtis Campher took a remarkable four wickets in four balls against the Netherlands in their Group A T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

Campher reduced the Netherlands from 51-2 to 51-6 in his second over.

He first had Colin Ackermann caught down the leg side, successfully using a review to overturn a not out decision.

Ryan ten Doeschate then fell lbw first ball, Scott Edwards was given out lbw on review and Roelof van der Merwe was bowled via an inside edge.

South Africa-born Campher, 22, finished with 4-26 off his four overs as the Netherlands were dismissed for 106, with Mark Adair taking 3-9 and Dutch opener Max O'Dowd hitting 51.

"It's just been good to be out there again because I've struggled with injuries lately," said Campher.

"I wasn't feeling great out there with the ball but [captain] Andrew Balbirnie just told me to crack the game open and thankfully I did."

Campher is only the third man to claim four wickets in four balls in Twenty20 internationals.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan achieved the feat against Ireland in February 2019, while former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga did so against New Zealand in the September the same year.

Germany's Anuradha Doddaballapur became the first woman to take four wickets in four balls in T20 internationals against Austria in August 2020.

Campher is the first Ireland player to take a hat-trick in T20 internationals.

He is also only the second bowler to do so at the Men's T20 World Cup after Australia's Brett Lee took the first T20 international hat-trick against Bangladesh at the inaugural tournament in 2007.