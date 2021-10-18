Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England won the last Test series against West Indies to claim the final Wisden Trophy

England will face West Indies in five Twenty20s and three Tests in the Caribbean in January and March next year.

The first five-match T20 series between the two sides will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbaods between 22 and 30 January.

They will then compete for the newly created Richards-Botham trophy after West Indies return from their white-ball tour of India in February.

The Test series begins on 8 March.

The opening Test will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua, with the second at the Kensington Oval from 16-20 March and the third at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada from 24-28 March.

Cricket West Indies said fully vaccinated England fans will be welcome throughout the tour and that tickets will go on sale in mid-November.

England last faced West Indies in a three-Test series in July 2020, when the tourists became the first international sports team to arrive in the UK since the start of the coronavirus lockdown in March last year.

The hosts won the series 2-1 to regain the Wisden Trophy, which was retired after the tour and replaced by a trophy named in honour of West Indies legend Richards and England great Ian Botham, now Lord Botham.

West Indies won the previous edition 2-1 when England last toured the Caribbean, during which the five-match one-day international series was drawn 2-2 and England won the T20 series 3-0.

England play holders West Indies on 23 October in a rematch of the 2016 final in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage of the Men's T20 World Cup.

Fixtures

January (all at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

22: 1st T20

23: 2nd T20

26: 3rd T20

29: 4th T20

30: 5th T20

March