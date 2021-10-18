T20 World Cup: England captain Eoin Morgan would consider dropping himself

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments36

Eoin Morgan
Morgan has scored 2,360 runs at an average of 28.78 and strike-rate of 138.25 in 107 Twenty20s for England

England captain Eoin Morgan says he would consider dropping himself at the T20 World Cup if his poor form with the bat continues.

The left-hander has scored only 82 runs at an average of 11.71 in seven Twenty20 innings for England this year.

Morgan managed 133 at an average of 11.08 in the Indian Premier League (IPL), although he led Kolkata Knight Riders to last week's final.

"I will not stand in the way of the team winning the World Cup," he said.

"I've been short on runs but my captaincy has been pretty good."

Asked whether he would be prepared to drop himself, Morgan said: "That is always an option."

Morgan was rested as Jos Buttler captained England in their seven-wicket defeat by India in Dubai on Monday.

England face New Zealand in their final warm-up game in Dubai on Thursday, before playing West Indies in their opening group game in Dubai on Saturday.

Morgan made two ducks and reached double figures only once in his past nine IPL innings, but he said he will "continue to take risks" in the England middle order.

"I wouldn't be standing here if I hadn't come out of every bad run of form that I've ever had," he said.

"The nature of T20 cricket and where I bat means I always have to take high-risk options. I've come to terms with that."

Morgan, who led England to the T20 World Cup final in 2016 and won the 50-over World Cup in 2019, does not think his form will impact his captaincy.

"I've always managed to compartmentalise both and treat them as two different challenges," he said.

"Not being a bowler, being a little bit older and contributing less in the field, I've loved the role of captain.

"You get two bites at the cherry when it comes at impacting the game."

England to take a knee against West Indies

Morgan said England players will join West Indies in taking a knee before their game in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Players from both sides took a knee - and several West Indies players raised a right hand covered by a black glove - before each of the three Tests they played in England in 2020.

They were criticisedexternal-link by West Indies legend Michael Holding for not continuing with the gesture beyond that series.

England players wore T-shirts carrying messages of anti-discrimination in a 'moment of unity' before home matches this summer.

Morgan said: "For further games at the World Cup, we've been speaking to the ICC (International Cricket Council) about the potential 'moment of unity' before the game which we've been doing at home, but it hasn't been cleared whether that's a possibility."

Scotland and Papua New Guinea players took the knee before their T20 World Cup game on Tuesday.

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 16:52

    First thing to do is drop Buttler and give the gloves to Bairstow !
    Buttler is in worse form than Morgan with the bat !!!

  • Comment posted by Grizzlygus, today at 16:48

    I fail to understand why Jordan is it seems an automatic pick in the best eleven . They believe he is the best bowler at the death. He can get carted to all parts if teams have wickets in hand

  • Comment posted by Billy Fartsniff, today at 16:45

    Has to be considered given his woeful IPL campaign and England summer.

    I love Morgan's captaincy but I think it's good that he can push aside his ego and do what's best for the side.

    As an aside, massive well done to Scotland who now look certs to join the Super 12 stage.

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 16:45

    Morgan is as tactically astute a captain as England has had in any form . He is also very selfless and puts the team ahead of always. Hope he finds form soon

  • Comment posted by JLS, today at 16:45

    Morgan is becoming a luxury England can ill-afford. Play him for now but when it comes down to big crunch games he could be the difference - if he's not firing then he must dropped.

  • Comment posted by alibor, today at 16:44

    Root should be playing and captaining - Morgan is past his sell by date and Buttler is hardly worth a place and is poor keeper - certainly Roy and Bairstow should be opening up.
    Jordan is another liability.. Don’t fancy England to do well.

    • Reply posted by AthleticoFantastico, today at 16:50

      AthleticoFantastico replied:
      How on earth does Root get into a T20 team? ODI - 100%, Test 1000%, T20? Meh.

  • Comment posted by noel, today at 16:43

    irish renegrade

    • Reply posted by Perton66, today at 16:46

      Perton66 replied:
      With English parentage

  • Comment posted by AthleticoFantastico, today at 16:41

    It's T20 - hardly the toughest examination of cricket captaincy! Car park cricket. Pick the best team - make one of them skipper. If Morgan is a tactical genius - he can easily do it from the sidelines. Plenty on the field like Mo who can skipper a team through 20 overs.

  • Comment posted by sillybilly, today at 16:39

    Of course he could sub field during the innings and still effectively captain the side.
    He’s been a brilliant player and captain for England and I really hope he can find some form but his poor run has gone on for quite a while. It’s a concern but he has to start in the team

  • Comment posted by Trumped, today at 16:37

    Morgan just needs one good match to get back in form. He's a very good captain, gets the strategies usually spot on and is a proven top-leader. Don't discount how much bad decisions on field can cost in a fast moving T20 match.

  • Comment posted by Bruce C, today at 16:34

    Why do you have to finish articles with confirmation that England will take the knee? It has nothing to do with the article. I am all for taking the knee, but we don't need to be told in advance that it is going to happen (or, after the event, that it did happen - as we are told about Scotland right at the end of the article).

    • Reply posted by GatwickGuy, today at 16:42

      GatwickGuy replied:
      Create gender and racial tension in the UK?!?...I wonder who is behind them.

  • Comment posted by Stuart Barr, today at 16:34

    I generally prefer the approach of pick your XI and take the captain from amongst them.

    If you're a 10-man (or -woman) team, are the ten good enough to win?

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 16:41

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      I'd sometimes agree with this but I think captains as good as Morgan and the likes of Dhoni are an exception where they tip the balance with their leadership and strategy. It's a small club.

  • Comment posted by SoupPlate, today at 16:32

    We just got smashed by India in the warm-up match without Morgan's captaincy present on the field.
    He is the white-ball Mike Brearley, so I would keep him.

    Roy
    Bairstow
    Buttler
    Livingstone
    Malan
    Ali
    Morgan
    Woakes
    Rashid
    Willey/Mills
    Wood

    Stokes, Archer, Root, S.Curran will be missed from the squad!

    • Reply posted by Stuart, today at 16:40

      Stuart replied:
      we got beat because Jordan forgot how to bowl at the death and conceded 20 off the 19th over. normally England would expect to take 20 from 12 down to the last 1-2 balls....or win.

  • Comment posted by stumped, today at 16:31

    Good to at least see that Morgan is addressing the issue rather than trying to play it down and pretending there is nothing wrong. At least by making it public, he is admitting that he does have a problem with his form.

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 16:37

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      Yes, I much prefer this openess, It's Bette for team and fans. I'm not a fan of the blind optimism approach where sports teams/individuals "take away lots of positives" from getting repeatedly thrashed- it's just delusional.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 16:31

    If it is the right thing to do, he will have the guts to do it. You can captin from the boundary these days.

    It can work out well, my brother dropped himself from a regional cup final side, as a Rugby club the first time ever we had made the final. As he knew the colt's captain was better than him, went on to win MoM, but my bro still got to lift the trophy.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 16:30

    He just needs a fifty from somewhere to give him confidence? But he’s been off form for a while now. Maybe it’s time to retire?

  • Comment posted by GetALifeDude, today at 16:29

    no place for an out-of-form Morgan
    Jason Roy
    Johnny Bairstow
    Dawid Malan
    Liam Livingstone
    Jos Buttler
    Moeen Ali
    Chris Woakes
    Chris Jordan
    Adil Rashid
    Tymal Mills
    Mark Wood

    • Reply posted by BristolBlue, today at 16:51

      BristolBlue replied:
      Looks a strong side that Dude but suspect Morgan will get a chance rather than Woakes. If Stokes had been fit though, Morgan would be captaining from the dugout.

  • Comment posted by Jka, today at 16:28

    My starting lineup for Saturday's match :

    Roy
    Buttler
    Malan
    Bairstow
    Livingstone
    Morgan
    Ali
    Willey
    Jordan
    Rashid
    Mills

    If Livingstone not fit bring in Woakes.

  • Comment posted by Claude, today at 16:23

    It's not just his batting. his fielding has been atrocious recently.

  • Comment posted by Scarlet Lady, today at 16:23

    Morgans form has been poor coming into World Cup, his captaincy is keeping him in the side, will he be able to up his game with his self confessed high risk strategy? He may get a big score early doors to keep his place, dropping himself for Buttler opens door for someone else, is Buttlers captaincy good enough? My concern is bowlers, conceding too many & batters not able to chase/set big target.

