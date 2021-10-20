Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harrison Carlyon is Jersey's top run scorer with 116 runs in five matches

2022 T20 World Cup Europe qualifier, Almeria Italy 100-8 (20 overs): Perera 23; Birrell 2-15 Jersey 104-2 (18.2 overs): Dunford 45 not out Jersey beat Italy by eight wickets Scorecard external-link

Jersey won the T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier after an eight-wicket victory over Italy in Spain.

Italy lost their openers early but Joy Perera (23) and Manpreet Singh (20) had a 35-run third wicket stand.

Nikolai Smith (18 not out) and Jamie Grassi (16) provided some resistance as Harrison Carlyon and Julius Sumerauer each got two wickets for the islanders.

Openers Carlyon and Jake Dunford's stand of 58 helped Jersey make their target in 18.2 overs.

Jersey had already guaranteed their progress to the global qualifiers for the 2022 T20 World Cup having won their opening four games, but victory over the Italians ensured an unassailable lead at the top of the four-team pool external-link that also includes Germany and Denmark.

Carlyon took the wickets of openers Gian Meade and Grant Stewart inside the first three overs while Dan Birrell trapped Perera and Singh leg before as they looked like they were forming a dangerous partnership.

Grassi and Smith put on 29 for the sixth wicket but once Grassi fell victim to Sumerauer Italy's chances faded.

Carlyon, 20, the tournament's highest run-scorer, impressed again with the bat as he and Dunford caused the Italian bowlers - including former England bowler Jade Dernbach and Northamptonshire's Gareth Berg - problems.

Carlyon was eventually stumped off the bowling of Madupa Fernando but Dunford carried his bat through the innings as he scored 45 off 53 balls to help Jersey home.