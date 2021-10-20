Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Rob Taylor appeared in 15 one-dayers and nine T20 internationals during his playing career

Former Leicestershire and Scotland all-rounder Rob Taylor has stepped down as head coach of Lightning.

The 31-year-old took charge of Loughborough Lightning in 2018 and led them to the Kia Super League final.

They were beaten by Surrey Stars but he continued in the role when women's cricket was reorganised in 2020.

Lightning finished bottom of their Charlotte Edwards Cup group this summer and were fourth in the group stage of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Taylor was also bowling coach for the Welsh Fire women's team in The Hundred.

He played for Loughborough MCCU and Leicestershire between 2010 and 2016 and appeared in 15 one-dayers and nine T20 internationals for Scotland.