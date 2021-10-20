Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sibley averaged just 14.25 in two Tests against India this summer before he was dropped

Opener Dom Sibley has withdrawn from the England Lions squad for the tour of Australia this winter.

Last week the 26-year-old was named in the 14-strong squad, which will shadow the main England Ashes party.

But England say "after much thought and consideration" Warwickshire's Sibley has decided to work on his batting at home this winter in a bid to regain a place in the Test team.

Yorkshire batter Harry Brook has been added to the Lions squad.

Sibley has played 22 Tests and has a batting average of 28.94, a figure which dropped to 19.77 in 2021.

He was dropped by England during the India series this summer, and earlier this month lost his central contract.

The Lions will provide warm-up opposition for England in two games before the Ashes and the players will be reserves in case of any injuries to the first-team squad.

They will also play a four-day game against Australia A, before returning home on 16 December.

England Lions squad: Tom Abell (Somerset), Josh Bohannon (Lancashire), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Alex Lees (Durham), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Liam Norwell (Warwickshire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Rob Yates (Warwickshire).