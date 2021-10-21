Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup: England v West Indies Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Date: 23 October Time: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text commentary, in-play clips and video highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

England begin their quest for Men's T20 World Cup glory on Saturday against West Indies.

The number one ranked side in the world, England have a squad packed with talent and go into the tournament as one of the favourites.

We asked you to choose their first-choice XI. More than 25,000 of you voted - and this is the team you picked...

1. Jason Roy - picked by 93% of readers

No surprise here. Roy, one of England's 50-over World Cup winners and a destroyer of new-ball bowling attacks, is straight in at the top of the order.

2. Jos Buttler - 98%

Who were the 2% who didn't pick Buttler - and what were you thinking? Despite plenty of votes lower down the order, opening was his most popular spot.

3. Dawid Malan - 80%

Despite being the number-one-ranked Twenty20 batter in the world, Malan splits opinion among England supporters. You backed him, though, with the left-hander taking his place at number three.

4. Jonny Bairstow - 88%

Even though Bairstow's most popular position was opening, Roy and Buttler have those positions nailed down, so Bairstow slots in at four.

5. Eoin Morgan - 88%

Morgan may be short of form and admitted this week that he would consider dropping himself if it doesn't improve, but the vast majority of you don't care: the England captain gets a game.

6. Liam Livingstone - 93%

Go back a year and some might not have had Livingstone in their squad, never mind the team for the opening game. Now, after hitting England's fastest T20 hundred and topping the run-scoring charts in the men's Hundred this summer, there are no such doubts.

7. Moeen Ali - 94%

The second most popular player in terms of votes. Moeen comes in to the tournament in good form with the bat, having impressed for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. His off-spin could also be crucial on the UAE pitches.

8. Chris Woakes - 83%

Mr Dependable is in. Woakes went five years without being picked by England in T20s before being recalled this summer. You obviously agree with the selectors - Woakes is comfortably the most popular seam bowler.

9. Adil Rashid - 94%

Another key man. A mainstay of England's limited-overs sides, it's no surprise to see leg-spinner Rashid nailed on to play.

10. Chris Jordan - 74%

Things were closer when it came to selecting the rest of the fast bowling attack, but Jordan - England's leading T20 wicket-taker of all time and a death-overs specialist - makes the cut.

11. Mark Wood - 71%

A close call. Wood pips fellow pace bowler and podcast co-host Tymal Mills by a mere 6%.

Who missed out?

Tymal Mills (65%), David Willey (45%), Tom Curran (19%), Sam Billings (16%).

Changed your mind? Not picked your team yet? You can still select an XI, but your votes will not count towards the results.