David Willey has taken 38 wickets in 32 Twenty20 matches for England

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Venues: United Arab Emirates and Oman Dates : 23 October - 14 November

England players are considering dunking balls in buckets of water to replicate the dew they will face at the T20 World Cup, says seamer David Willey.

Humid conditions in the United Arab Emirates can create moisture on the pitch and outfield, making it harder for bowlers and fielders to grip the ball.

Asked if England could replicate conditions during practice sessions, Willey said: "It is something we have discussed and something we'll be doing."

He added: "It is never going to be perfect, but there are things we can put into place - even if it is just dunking balls in buckets and catching, fielding, bowling with wet balls.

"We're probably getting some more towels on the way for the lads that are heavy sweaters."

Dew tends to be more of a factor in evening matches. Excess moisture makes it difficult for spinners in particular, although it can also make batting easier as the ball skids on.

England begin their campaign against defending champions West Indies in Dubai on Saturday at 18:00 BST.

Willey played in the final five years ago, when England were beaten in a last-over thriller by West Indies.

"We have learned from that final and talked about slowing the game down - that final over seemed like it happened within a few seconds," Willey said.

"Should we find ourselves in those situations, we will do it at our pace and make sure we take the time we need."