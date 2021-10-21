Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Leaning still had two years to run on his previous Kent deal

Kent's Jack Leaning has agreed a contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of 2024.

The 28-year-old has scored 1,677 runs in 51 appearances across all formats since moving to the club from Yorkshire before the start of the 2020 season.

He scored more than 300 runs and took seven wickets as Kent won the T20 Blast this summer.

His 220 not out against Sussex helped him and Jordan Cox score a club record partnership for any wicket of 423 runs.

"Jack has made a significant contribution to Kent Cricket since joining us from Yorkshire," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website.

"He has established himself as a key member of the side in all formats and now has the opportunity to become a major run scorer for Kent in the coming seasons.

"His fielding at slip or in the deep in T20 cricket has been outstanding and his wicket taking ability has been more than useful on a number of big occasions.

"With the strong work ethic Jack has we believe his best days as a cricketer are in front of him and I am delighted that Jack has committed his future to Kent."