Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Namibia are ranked 19th in the world, seven places below Ireland

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Ireland 125-8 (20 overs): Stirling 38 (24), O'Brien 25 (24); Frylinck 3-21 Namibia 126-2 (18.3 overs): Erasmus 53* (49) Namibia win by eight wickets Scorecard

Ireland were knocked out of the Men's T20 World Cup as Namibia pulled off a shock eight-wicket win in Sharjah to reach the Super 12s.

Ireland laboured from 62-0 to 125-8 after Paul Stirling fell for 38.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus hit 53 not out from 49 balls and David Wiese an unbeaten 28 from 14 to seal victory with nine balls to spare.

It is the first time Namibia, the lowest ranked side in the World Cup, have reached the main draw.

In finishing as runners-up in Group B, they will join India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Pakistan and Scotland in Group 1 of the Super 12s.

Sri Lanka, who qualified as Group B winners on net run-rate, will play the Netherlands in the final preliminary stage match in Sharjah at 15:00 BST.

More to follow.