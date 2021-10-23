Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Abu Dhabi South Africa 118-9 (20 overs): Markram 40 (36); Hazlewood 2-19, Zampa 2-21 Australia 121-5 (19.4 overs): Smith 35 (34), Stoinis 24* (16); Nortje 2-21 Australia won by five wickets Scorecard ; Tables

Australia made hard work of chasing 119 to beat South Africa in a tense opening Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup.

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade added an unbroken 40 as Australia won by five wickets with two balls to spare in Abu Dhabi.

Steve Smith made 35 from 34 balls after Australia slipped to 38-3.

South Africa earlier laboured to 118-9, Aiden Markram hitting a fluent 40 and Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc taking two wickets apiece.

England start their campaign against defending champions West Indies in Dubai at 15:00 BST.

Although expectation of high scores failed to materialise in the first match between two of the bigger sides, it served up a nervous finish and Australia's victory was not certain until Stoinis hit the second ball of the final over for four.

However, there was precious little atmosphere among a sparse crowd, with a handful of Australia and South Africa fans alongside the locals.

Bowlers set up Australia win

Australia went into the game having lost 15 of their past 21 T20s, but they were never seriously threatened by South Africa, a late wobble with the bat aside.

They were excellent with the ball, bowling a consistent line and length to restrict South Africa, albeit with the help of some poor shot selection and chaotic running.

Hazlewood's accuracy brought him the wickets of Rassie van der Dussen caught behind and Quinton de Kock bowled - the ball spinning off his thigh pad and into the stumps - after Glenn Maxwell skidded one through captain Temba Bavuma.

Pat Cummins was stringent in conceding just 19 runs in four overs, while leg-spinner Adam Zampa went for only 21 and broke South Africa open with the wickets of David Miller and Dwaine Pretorius in the same over.

Left-armer Starc struggled at times - he leaked 32 runs - but Australia seem to have all areas covered with the ball. Their death-over ability was untested and will face sterner tests against tougher opposition.

Australia lost Aaron Finch, caught at deep third, and David Warner, taken at backward point, in the powerplay before Mitch Marsh fell cheaply.

Smith and Glenn Maxwell, fresh from scoring 513 runs in the Indian Premier League, put on 42 for the fourth wicket but fell in the space of three balls to leave Australia 81-5 in the 16th over.

That equation became needing 36 from four overs, but Stoinis and Wade helped Australia sneak over the line.

'It was quite stressful' - what they said

Australia captain Aaron Finch: "The dugout was probably more relaxed than I was. It was quite stressful, but Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade showed a really calm head.

"There were some really good match-ups for Glenn Maxwell in the powerplay, and he bowled beautifully today. The whole bowling unit was outstanding.

"There has never been any issues among us about the losing run - we understand that guys need a rest. It was great to have the experienced guys back tonight."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma: "We talk about us being resilient and there was that opportunity. It was a big effort to take it to the last over.

"The batting didn't go to plan - we definitely didn't get enough."