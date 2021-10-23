T20 World Cup: England bowl West Indies out for 55 in six-wicket win

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai International Cricket Stadium
West Indies 55 (14.2 overs): Rashid 4-2, Mills 2-17, Moeen 2-17
England 56-4 (8.2 overs): Buttler 24* (22), Hosein 2-24
England won by six wickets
England bowled West Indies out for 55 as they made a stunning start to their Men's T20 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win in Dubai.

In a near-perfect bowling performance, England humiliated the defending champions by dismissing them in 14.2 overs.

Adil Rashid took a barely believable 4-2 while Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills were brilliant, both claiming 2-17.

Chris Gayle was the only West Indies batter to reach double figures in a feeble batting display - the second-lowest total against England in T20s.

Although England lost four wickets as they attempted to wrap up victory and increase their net run-rate in Group 1 of the Super 12s, it was still a statement opening win from the world's top-ranked side and one of the tournament favourites.

Opener Jos Buttler ended 24 not out as the chase was completed with a massive 11.4 overs to spare.

England - bidding to become the first team to hold the 50-over and 20-over World Cups - face Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Australia in Dubai next Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia held their nerve to chase 119 and beat South Africa by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.

England's crushing win in numbers

  • It was the first time England have won a T20 with more than 10 overs to spare and the first time West Indies have lost with more than 10 overs to spare.
  • West Indies' 55 was the third-lowest total at a T20 World Cup and their second-lowest score in T20s.
  • England's win was the fourth largest at the T20 World Cup in terms of balls remaining.

Dream start for rampant England

This match was a repeat of the 2016 World T20 final, won by West Indies after Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes in the final over.

Despite England's batting wobble, the rematch was not as dramatic, but it was no less staggering.

West Indies are fancied to do well in this tournament, not least because of their vaunted batting line-up. But instead of racking up runs, their batters slumped back to the dressing room in a sorry procession.

England were majestic with the ball and in the field as every move made by Morgan came off.

After winning the toss he handed the new ball to off-spinner Moeen, who dismissed Lendl Simmons and Shimron Hetmyer within three accurate overs.

Mills marked his turnaround from injury nightmare to international recall by having Gayle caught in his first over at a World Cup.

Adil Rashid, usually England's big T20 threat, was not needed until the 11th over, but when he was introduced he bowled Andre Russell with his first ball. The leg-spinner went on to blow away the tail.

West Indies fail to fire

England were excellent but West Indies' performance with the bat raised questions about their method in T20 cricket.

England bowled 43 dot balls in the first 10 overs, their most in that period since 2012.

West Indies' approach seemed to be to block or try to hit a six - or, on this occasion, block or bust - as batters fell repeatedly to attacking strokes.

They salvaged some pride with the ball, Akeal Hosein taking a fine diving catch to have Liam Livingstone caught and bowled, and all is not lost for them, with the top-two teams in the two six-team groups progressing to the semi-finals.

Two of the three lowest scores in T20 World Cup history have now been scored in the last two days - Sri Lanka bowled the Netherlands out for 44 on Friday - while Australia and South Africa played out a low-scoring thriller earlier on Saturday.

The early signs are that this may not be a high-scoring World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Moronphobia, today at 17:57

    England achieved a convincing win. Why are there so many negative comments that England didn’t play well enough ! The opposition aren’t there just to make up the numbers they have a part to play , not just roll over in awe !

    • Reply posted by jmw, today at 18:01

      jmw replied:
      Was about to write something similar. West Indies are no mugs, yet England today didn’t give them a sniff. Cannot ask for anything more than that, on to the next match now.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 17:45

    Congrats England. I'm OK with T20 cricket, after all that is what we play in villages & clubs BUT the ICC feed that Sky are taking is awful. Funny music, mad graphics and stupid add breaks.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 18:29

      cynic replied:
      Feels so dead. Pitches are terrible. Stadium is empty. No crowds.

  • Comment posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 17:36

    Absolutely perfect captaining, bowling and fielding. I was hoping for 60-2 in 5 overs to finish though- a bit sloppy in the end but a convincing win and a +3.97 NNR is an added comfort to start!

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 17:39

      duncan brownley replied:
      Yes a few wickets down would have settled for but the extra ones we lost goes with the territory as England play.

      It's a win.

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 17:46

    At the start of our innings win predictor said West Indies 19% chance of winning. Must have missed out the decimal point before the 1. As if nearly 1 in 5 times a team is chasing 56 they lose!

    • Reply posted by dgj, today at 18:31

      dgj replied:
      !

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 18:11

    Before the game I thought we'd have to play really well to beat W Indies whose batting looked very strong.

    We did.

    Well done lads and brilliantly led by Morgan.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 18:02

    England did what they had to do, you can't ask for anymore, irrespective of who the opposition is.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:37

    👏 Outstanding from England!! especially the spin twins Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and also Tymal Mills all did well, in an Excellent England Win..

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 17:39

      duncan brownley replied:
      Is that Tymal Mills whom plays his Cricket for the BBC County squad.

  • Comment posted by Nurdle19, today at 18:07

    A good job that Buttler has a brain!

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 18:18

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      Obviously, the idea was to up the run rate. With such a low total to chase throwing the bat was fairly risk free. Standard tactics, one batsman stays others push on. Morgan isn't a fool.

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 17:43

    Rashid is absolutely magic this is a brilliant bowling line up, ever single one puts pressure on and the batting well that is ready to fire, so far England clear favourites, nothing to fear, ok maybe India that game maybe tight

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:37

    Congratulations to England on an emphatic Win 🏏

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 17:40

      cynic replied:
      These UAE pitches really are terrible. Going to be a borefest of a T20 comp.

  • Comment posted by Invicta48, today at 17:59

    Apart from the empty stadiums, which calls into question just why a non-cricketing nation is hosting much of the tournament, the pitches so far are clearly not up to international standard. They are slow and the bounce is unpredictable. A good win for England but two very scrappy games today.

  • Comment posted by MaksiOracle, today at 18:13

    Good to get rid of the likes of Ireland and start watching the big boys again.

    We can't bowl you said?

    Different gravy and Jonny Bs's catching all over the field is a delight to see, as Michael Atherton called him - A gun fielder, everywhere.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:06

    I see a lot of negative comments about the pitch, will it's the same for both teams...

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:46

    The most Perfect start for Enlgand!!

    Could talk about Australia and there struggles, but I am sure they will turn up against us, so important for England to concentrate on themselves and bring on Bangladesh next, an excellent start to the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 17:38

    If you had to define a demolition job, this was it. What a way to take revenge after the 2016 heartbreak. Absolutely superb in the field, amongst the best I've ever seen in T20, against possibly the strongest top 7 in the world.

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 18:01

      wolsey41 replied:
      Strongest top 7 in the World ? Never in a million years, India, England, Pakistan all have stronger line ups i can’t see any WI batsmen getting in Englands or India’s top 7, certainly not Gayle who at 42 is at least 5 years past his best.

  • Comment posted by otfan, today at 18:15

    Great to hammer them. I remember Michael Holding and co splattering us in the past. Great to beat them, no matter what the competition. Just hope when the test comes around to the West Indies we can give him the battering in more ways than one that they gave us.

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 18:15

    I'm not certain Eng were excellent, but I am very certain the WI were appalling with the bat. Rather than play the conditions the WI batters just seemed to assume they could hit everything wherever they wanted. Sometimes you have to adjust your expectations - maybe a score of 115 - 120 would have been challenging to chase on this wicket - but the WI did not do that throughout their innings.

  • Comment posted by cyram, today at 17:42

    It will be an amazing performance if England win this World Cup on these pitches.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 17:44

      duncan brownley replied:
      To be the Champions you have to do the business in any conditions.

      Yes an awakening for the lads and keep the momentum going be a factor.

  • Comment posted by barry, today at 18:02

    Well that wasn’t expected but a win is a win.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:40

    That's an absolute Hammering for the WI, it will be tough to recover from that..

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 17:49

      AJ replied:
      I think they will recover fine, get the bad performance out first game

