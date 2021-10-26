Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Saif Zaib hit his maiden first-class century for Northants against Sussex in May

Northamptonshire batter Saif Zaib has signed a new two-year deal.

The 23-year-old Buckinghamshire-born player is now tied to Wantage Road until at least the end of 2023.

Zaib had a breakthrough season in 2021, making 576 runs in 13 Championship matches, including a maiden first-class century against Sussex in May.

"I wasn't actually expecting to be playing that much if I'm honest. So to be contributing as much as I did was really pleasing," said Zaib.

New Northants head coach John Sadler, who stepped up from assistant coach to succeed David Ripley in September, added: "He's a multi-format cricketer who has really improved this season in all aspects of his game."

Zaib has also figured for Northants in the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup, having appeared in all but one first-team fixture in 2021.

Northamptonshire will start next season in Division One of the County Championship, following the ECB's latest end-of-season restructure.

"This year was a nice start," said Zaib. "But I feel like there's plenty more left in the tank in red ball.

"I want to keep contributing and win some silverware and being in Division One is a massive boost."