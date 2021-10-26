T20 World Cup: South Africa win as West Indies suffer second defeat

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai
West Indies 143-8 (20 overs): Lewis 56 (35); Pretorius 3-17
South Africa 144-2 (18.2 overs): Markram 51* (26), Van der Dussen 43* (51)
South Africa won by eight wickets
Defending champions West Indies are heading towards an early exit from the T20 World Cup after a second successive comprehensive defeat.

Three days after they were bowled out for 55 by England, West Indies saw South Africa cruise to an eight-wicket victory in Dubai.

The Proteas chased 144 with 10 balls to spare to claim their first win of the tournament.

However, the match is likely to be remembered for South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's withdrawal after refusing to take a knee.

Defeat leaves West Indies needing to win their final three Group 1 games and hoping results elsewhere to go their way if they are to finish in the top two and qualify for the semi-finals.

They face Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday, while South Africa meet Sri Lanka at the same venue on Sunday.

Aiden Markram made struck the fastest fifty of the tournament, from 25 balls, to steer South Africa home.

He finished 51 not out, adding an unbroken 83 for the third wicket with Rassie van der Dussen, who made an unbeaten 43, against a West Indies attacking lacking potency.

South Africa's chase did not start perfectly, Andre Russell producing some magic at mid-off to run out captain Temba Bavuma as he attempted a risky single in the first over.

But Markram combined fluency and power, while Van der Dussen played the anchor role, in a superbly paced pursuit.

West Indies batting falters again

On paper, West Indies' batting line-up is terrifying, but it has not clicked and they are in danger of relinquishing their crown less than a week into the Super 12 phase of the tournament.

After their humbling by England amid a flurry of rash shots, a change of approach was perhaps expected against South Africa.

Opener Lendl Simmons took it quite literally. He poked and prodded his way to 16 from 35 balls without a boundary before falling in the 14th over.

Evin Lewis compensated for Simmons' dot-ball bonanza and looked like he was batting on another pitch. He struck six sixes in his 35-ball 56, while captain Kieron Pollard made 26 off 20.

But West Indies faltered thanks to the brilliant death bowling of Anrich Nortje and Dwayne Pretorius, who claimed 1-14 and 3-17 respectively as five wickets tumbled in the last four overs.

  • Comment posted by CrazyOldReds, today at 15:26

    WI lost as a result of the shock of QDC defying the 'bow down' policy of the left. They could not focus.
    Their cricket is poor. Most of the team look like they have been gorging on too much fried chicken and rum cocktails.

  • Comment posted by Edski, today at 15:24

    • Reply posted by kgvenkatesh, today at 15:26

      kgvenkatesh replied:
      It is your right mate

  • Comment posted by Tyto alba, today at 15:23

    One thing you can guarantee about this HYS - it will be populated by racism dressed up as concern for sport.

    • Reply posted by Nosesinthetrough, today at 15:29

      Nosesinthetrough replied:
      One thing you can guarantee about this HYS - there will be a few intolerant wokes populating it who will denounce anyone who opposes ‘taking the knee’ as a racist !

  • Comment posted by dontstop, today at 15:21

    Fully agree with both comments here.
    The thing that proves the point in case here about sportsmen virtue signalling is that not one footballer has spoken up about the Qatari human rights record. Will they refuse to go to the World Cup and play in stadiums built by modern day slaves from India, Pakistan, Philippines etc-of course they won’t. So all this bs about equality is exactly that. Bs…

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 15:20

    WI not playing to their full potential and face the risk of not going through to the S/F. SA played much better than their first match and won deservedly.
    There is nonsense from CSA which has to stop. The CSA shouldn’t be coercing players on racial discrimination views . This should be done in a different way through campaigning, etc.

  • Comment posted by Lysias Funk, today at 15:19

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 15:16

    Windies average age is simply too high, plus some odd omissions, i can see them out in the group

  • Comment posted by Pentland Ken, today at 15:15

    Sport is right to take the lead and whilst 'taking the knee' may lose impact over time, it has a case to press for a better society, just as the anti-apartheid movement channeled sport as a force for change 40 years ago

    • Reply posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 15:24

      Petty Evening Moderators replied:
      Racism is a Social and Political issue not a sporting one !

      14% of this countery are Afro-Caribbean. Yet almost 50% of PL players are Afro Caribbean.
      18% of this country are Asian yet you can count on 1 hand the number of Asian players in the PL
      So why are Asians not speaking out ?
      And why are Afro-Caribbeans not just taking the knee but also displaying the Black Power clenched fist salute ?

  • Comment posted by Paul Coldfield, today at 15:14

    'Likly to be rembered'.

    You mean it WILL be rememberd because the MEDIA SAY SO!

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 15:13

    Well done South Africa. Magnificent performance.

  • Comment posted by teddycricket, today at 15:09

    This virtue signalling nonsense of 'taking the knee' has to stop! There is no overt racism in sport and you have all succumbed to the George Floyd issue as an excuse to ramp up an issue which if anything will increase racism across society.

    • Reply posted by CountryBoy at Heart, today at 15:14

      CountryBoy at Heart replied:
      My question is: What would need to happen for them to stop 'taking the knee'. How will we know when there issues have been resolved. We need to know this to know what to change.

