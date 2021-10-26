Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Scriven played in five One-Day Cup games for Hampshire in 2021, taking one wicket and hitting 42 against Durham

Leicestershire have signed Hampshire all-rounder Tom Scriven on an undisclosed-length contract.

Oxford-born Scriven, 22, made his Hampshire T20 debut in 2018.

He played a further T20 game in 2020, when he made his red-ball debut in the Bob Willis Trophy, and made five One-Day Cup appearances in 2021.

"Tom is an outstanding young all-rounder who will be a welcome addition and make competition for places even tougher," said head coach Paul Nixon.

"He has the mindset and discipline to play well across all formats."

Scriven, who is the Foxes' first new signing for 2022, follows the announcement that Afghanistan paceman Naveen-ul-Haq has re-signed for next year's T20 Blast.

Scriven, who is the second player to make an end-of-season departure from Hampshire following Ajeet Dale's move to Gloucestershire, has also played National Counties cricket for Oxfordshire.

"From the moment I met with Paul Nixon and Tom Smith towards the end of last season, it was an easy decision to make," said Scriven. "I believe they are building something very exciting, and I am keen to be part of that."

Leicestershire finished fifth in their six-team group in the first half of the County Championship season, then fourth in Division Three following the mid-season split.

The Foxes finished sixth in their group in the T20 Blast and fourth in their One-Day Cup group, narrowly missing out on a place in the knockout stages.