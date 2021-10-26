Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Compton made three County Championship appearances last season for Nottinghamshire

Kent have signed opening batter Ben Compton on a two-year contract.

Grandson and cousin of former England internationals Denis and Nick respectively, Compton was released by Nottinghamshire external-link last season.

The 27-year-old left-hander returns to a county he previously made second XI appearances for in 2019.

Three of his five first-class appearances to date came last season, but he made just 55 runs in five County Championship innings for Notts.

"As a specialist opening batter, he will add strength to our squad as we aim to be competitive in all three competitions next season," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said.