Matt Critchley scored 4,711 runs and took 198 wickets for Derbyshire, having made his debut in 2015

Essex have signed all-rounder Matt Critchley from Derbyshire on a three-year deal after activating a release clause in his contract.

The 25-year-old turned down a new deal at Derbyshire - which they say surpassed the offer from Essex, who have paid an undisclosed fee for him.

Critchley scored exactly 1,000 runs in the County Championship this year and took 32 wickets with his leg-spin.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be here and to have signed for Essex," he said.

"Essex have been one of the best teams in the country for the last six years, you just have to look at the players in the dressing room and the trophies they've won to know this must be a great place to play your cricket.

"It was a tough decision to leave Derbyshire, but as soon as I was made aware of the interest, I wanted to make the move and I can't wait to get going and to pull on the Essex shirt."

Critchley had a year left on his Derbyshire contract but wished to move to play in Division One for Essex, who won the County Championship and T20 Blast in 2019 and Bob Willis Trophy last year.

"There were a host of clubs chasing Matt's signature, so it's a real coup for us that he's bought into our vision and feels that Chelmsford is the place for him to develop as a cricketer and win titles," said Essex chief executive John Stephenson.