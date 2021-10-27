Namibia edge home against Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Namibia held their nerve to beat Scotland by four wickets in the final over of a tense Super 12s match at the Men's T20 World Cup.

Namibia, who like Scotland are competing at this stage for the first time, stuttered in their chase of 110 but sneaked home with five balls to spare in Abu Dhabi.

They were 67-4 at one stage and their scoring ground to a halt as two more wickets fell late on, but JJ Smit hit an unbeaten 32 from 23 balls to seal victory with a six over point.

Scotland were left ruing a horror start with the bat before they limped to 109-8, largely thanks to Michael Leask's 27-ball 44.

George Munsey played on to the first ball of the match and Scotland were 2-3 when Ruben Trumpelmann took two more wickets in the opening over.

Humbled by Afghanistan in their opening Super 12 game, Scotland face New Zealand, India and Pakistan in their remaining Group 2 fixtures.

Namibia had never won a World Cup match before this tournament but can now add this triumph to the historic victories against the Netherlands and Ireland which took them through the qualifying round.