Ali Orr made seven County Championship appearances for Sussex last season

Sussex opening batter Ali Orr has agreed an extended "multi-year" contract with the county.

Orr, 20, signed his first professional deal in April and went on to make seven County Championship and five One-Day Cup appearances last season.

The left-hander struck his maiden first-class century against Kent at Canterbury in July as he scored more than 500 runs during the campaign.

He also made 108 against Worcestershire in the One-Day Cup at New Road.

"It really means so much knowing the club have faith in me to try and help move forward and play my part in getting Sussex back to winning ways," Eastbourne-born Orr said.