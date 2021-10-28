Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Leicestershire sign Afghanistan batter for T20 Blast
Leicestershire have signed Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for their 2022 T20 Blast campaign.
The 19-year-old is at the men's T20 World Cup, where he hit a 37-ball 46 in their victory over Scotland on Monday.
Gurbaz, also a capable wicketkeeper, has scored 492 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 35.14.
"He is one of the most exciting young players in the modern game, his 360-degree clean power hitting ability is to be marvelled at," said Paul Nixon.
The Leicestershire head coach added: "He has a class and a raw power fused into his game and it creates match-winning abilities."
Gurbaz will play professional cricket in England for the first time, and joins fellow Afghanistan international Naveen Ul-Haq in joining the Foxes.
"Naveen spoke so highly of the club and I was desperate to be part of that and show the fans what I can do," he said.