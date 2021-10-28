T20 World Cup: Australia thrash Sri Lanka to maintain 100% record

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments91

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Sri Lanka 154-6 (20 overs): Asalanka 35 (25), Perera 35 (27); Zampa 2-12
Australia 155-3 (17 overs): Warner 65 (42), Finch 37 (23); Hasaranga 2-22
Australia won by seven wickets
Scorecard

Australia maintained their 100% record at the Men's T20 World Cup with a dominant seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Chasing 155 for victory, opener David Warner hit a fluent 65 from 42 balls. When he fell in the 15th over Australia needed only 25.

Steve Smith, with an unbeaten 28, and Marcus Stoinis completed the job with three overs to spare.

Sri Lanka's 154-6 had looked competitive on a slow pitch, but their bowlers struggled as openers Warner and Aaron Finch, who made 37, shared 70 to set Australia on their way.

Australia and England meet in Dubai on Saturday at 15:00 BST, when one team's perfect record thus far must come to an end.

Warner finds his groove

Warner was under pressure before this game. He was dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, made one run in Australia's two warm-up matches and only 14 in their opening win over South Africa on Saturday.

The left-hander was given a life on 18 when wicketkeeper Kusal Perera dropped a ridiculously easy catch, and Sri Lanka's bowling was substandard, but this was Warner at his brutal, belligerent best.

His first boundary came from a reverse sweep and that set the tone for his innings. He picked the gaps and refused to let any bowler settle - in stark contrast to how Sri Lanka's batters played leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Although Charith Asalanka and Kusal Perera had propelled Sri Lanka to 78-1 in the 10th over, they failed to make the most of that platform as player of the match Zampa took 2-12 from four superb overs.

A rapid unbeaten 33 off 26 balls from Bhanuka Rajapaksa at least gave Sri Lanka's bowlers something to defend.

However, they failed to build any pressure as wayward bowling allowed Warner and Finch to free their arms in a seven-over partnership which effectively settled the contest.

Chasing - the key to success in the UAE

Nine of the 10 games in the Super 12 phase have been won by the team chasing.

Only Afghanistan, who posted 190 before bowling Scotland out for 60, have been able to defend a total.

Much of the pre-tournament discussion was around the dew that settles in the evenings and makes the ball difficult to grip, giving an advantage to the team batting second.

In a format where huge totals are becoming increasingly common, this World Cup appears to be offering something a little different - scores of 140-150 seem to be more competitive as spin plays a bigger role.

It only works if your bowlers back you up, and Sri Lanka did not quite get it right - just ask Dushmantha Chameera...

'Australia are one to look out for' - what they said

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka: "We got the start that we needed but in the middle phase we were not able to capitalise and we were 25 or 30 runs short."

Australia captain Aaron Finch: "That was a really good performance. They got off to a flier and Adam Zampa in particular dragged it back in the middle for us and allowed Mitchell Starc to have an impact.

"It felt like they were going at 15 an over during the powerplay - the ball was flying a bit - but we felt like it was a good wicket. It was nice to chase that down."

Former Australia batter Stuart Law on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra: "You can't ever count Australia out of a contest. I don't think this shoots them above England and Pakistan, who are looking red hot, but they're one to look out for now."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

91 comments

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 19:36

    If I was an Aussie selector, I’d be ditching Tim Paine for Wade in Ashes squad.

  • Comment posted by Mikeys, today at 19:31

    Warm, anyone who knows anything about cricket would not see that score as a 'thrashing'.

    • Reply posted by KentAussie, today at 19:33

      KentAussie replied:
      Yeah it’s definately not a thrashing. BBC just love an over the top headline. If they chased it none down it would be, but disrespectful to SL that headline.

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 19:24

    Just seen the World Cup Dream Team picked by readers of the BBC's cricket coverage :) 3 England players picked and 2 of them play for Lancashire Buttler and Livingstone :) that will do for me(Maxwell is in also and he is an overseas player for Lancashire)

  • Comment posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 19:22

    Bah! missed this one and it looked a cracker. On the highlights here Warner kept shovelling it horribly through wide mid on. Funky fielder needed there at the weekend.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 19:26

      Tony replied:
      Highlight would make it look more exciting than it was SL looked good early on but their bowling isn't international standard. 20 to 30 runs short. Australia won at a canter.

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 19:21

    Whatever else you think of Warner - good or bad - that is a FILTHY moustache...

  • Comment posted by nomore157licencefee, today at 19:11

    The Aussies just can't stop themselves cheating. Moving the boundary rope to gain advantage is no different to using sandpaper on the ball. What is the ICC going to do about this?

    • Reply posted by Billy Fartsniff, today at 19:15

      Billy Fartsniff replied:
      Cummins moved the boundary back to where it should have been. Nothing wrong with that.

      The boundary is pulled in too far in T20 as is.

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 19:08

    NAMIBIA, should walk this tournament, class.!!!

  • Comment posted by Durkadurka, today at 19:07

    Who cares, Australia won't win, very much looking to forward to watching the afghanis play tomorrow though, my highlight of the tournament so far.

    • Reply posted by StourBlue, today at 19:10

      StourBlue replied:
      You obviously care enough to comment.

  • Comment posted by cobnut, today at 19:07

    Sorry,but I still find the presence of Warner and Smith on any cricket field leaves an unpleasant taste in my mouth. Yes, they served their time for their disgraceful cheating in South Africa, but they should have been banned for life. Despite their undisputedtalents,both are soiled goods and whatever reputations they had, are and remain tatters.

    • Reply posted by KentAussie, today at 19:09

      KentAussie replied:
      RUOK?

  • Comment posted by Keerydickins, today at 19:04

    Australia will win tournament well done Warner

  • Comment posted by NorwayOracle, today at 19:03

    Nothing I saw from Australia worries me at all.

    Warner gloves a pull down the leg side and the ball lollypops into the keepers gloves who drops it. Worst drop in the history of cricket.

    Can't wait to see Stoinis bowl at our batsmen. Now that will be fun.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 19:21

      Tony replied:
      I guess it wouldn't worry you. You dont have to play them. I hope it's an england Australian final. The two teams with more cricketing history that the rest put together. Would be a good start to the up coming ashes series. 😁

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 19:03

    This tournament is bleak.

    9/10 games won by the team batting second.

    150 par score pitches.

    Optimal strategy is fast bowlers bowing slow into the middle of the pitch

    No one in the crowd

    Stale boring commentary

    ‘Live the game love the game’ every minute

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 19:02

    Aussie's looking in T20 good shape. Even 'Sir' David Warner amongst the runs. Should be a cracker on Sat and,unlike the forthcoming Ashes, an eventual England win.

  • Comment posted by Diogenes, today at 18:58

    Already looking like an Australia England final.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 19:08

      Tony replied:
      Hope so.

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 18:58

    A good win for Australia today but they still don't look like world cup winners in fact i think the west indies will beat them and England certainly will

    • Reply posted by Chalky, today at 19:23

      Chalky replied:
      Oh well, that is the kiss of death then 8-)

  • Comment posted by CEMHLM, today at 18:53

    10 Matches played so far, 9 won by team batting 2nd, hope this ratio gets a bit less predictable, otherwise this form of cricket could look embarrassing for the officials.

    • Reply posted by NorwayOracle, today at 19:01

      NorwayOracle replied:
      Don't over think that. If we had batted first yesterday we would have scored 250 against Bangladesh.

  • Comment posted by Steve Foley, today at 18:50

    That attempt to move the boundary to prevent the 4 isn't "cheeky"at all. It's plain, simple cheating.

    • Reply posted by Simple Simon Met A Pieman, today at 19:02

      Simple Simon Met A Pieman replied:
      It's Australia, we can we expect?

  • Comment posted by Prak, today at 18:49

    Good to see Warner find some form. Shame on the Sunrisers for giving up on him after he carried them for so long. It’s going to be a long road but there is great potential in the SL team. But still don’t think they will emulate the class of the previous generation.

  • Comment posted by TODS, today at 18:46

    unlucky SL.

    BBC still banging the rafiq drum. Move on.

    • Reply posted by nomore157licencefee, today at 19:09

      nomore157licencefee replied:
      It's the BBC. Say no more

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC