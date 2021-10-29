Ireland were stunned by Namibia in their final group game of the T20 World Cup

Cricket Ireland is to launch an "in-depth" review after Ireland's failure to progress from the group stage of the Men's T20 World Cup.

Despite beating the Netherlands in their opener, Ireland fell to defeats by Sri Lanka and Namibia to crash out.

Ireland have now failed to qualify for the main draw of the World Cup, the Super12s, on each occasion since 2012.

The review will look at preparation, performance, selection, administration, coaching and facilities in Ireland.

Ireland had beaten the Netherlands by seven wickets in their opening match, with the help of Curtis Campher's four wickets in four balls, but then lost by 70 runs to the Sri Lankans and were eliminated following a shock eight-wicket defeat by Namibia.

Their failure to make the Super12s also means they will now have to try and qualify for next year's Men's T20 World Cup rather than qualify automatically.

A Cricket Ireland statement read: "The Board of Cricket Ireland - in line with what could be reasonably described as the general mood of the Irish cricket community - expressed our disappointment at the timing and nature of the World Cup exit last Friday.

"Whilst there were no doubts expressed about the attitude, commitment and hard work of players, coaching staff and administrators, the Board has directed that the normal planned post-event review should happen as quickly as possible and includes all elements pertaining to tournament preparation and performance - such as event performance and cricket operations supporting the international set-up - and, where appropriate, take any remedial action.

"It is important to stress that this is not a kneejerk reaction to the T20 World Cup outcome, particularly in light of encouraging results against some major teams in the last two years alone.

"The Board recognises that our regular treadmill of events, qualifiers, and FTP commitments means that there is rarely an obvious time to do in-depth reviews, let alone implement them quickly enough to have an immediate impact.

"However, with the next round of World Cup Super League matches coming up in January, and the qualifying tournament for the next Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for February, we believe that the review should be conducted swiftly without compromising rigour."