Marie Kelly hits 18 fours and a six against Southern Vipers at Hove

Lightning have signed Central Sparks batter Marie Kelly as one of their six professionals for the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old made an unbeaten 100 off 53 balls against Southern Vipers in this summer's Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Wicketkeeper Abbey Freeborn moves in the opposite direction, after making 161 20-over runs for Lightning in 2021.

Sparks have also signed batter Ami Campbell, who hit 60 for Northern Diamonds in their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final defeat by Vipers.