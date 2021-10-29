Marie Kelly: Lightning sign Central Sparks batter for 2022 season
Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket
Lightning have signed Central Sparks batter Marie Kelly as one of their six professionals for the 2022 season.
The 25-year-old made an unbeaten 100 off 53 balls against Southern Vipers in this summer's Charlotte Edwards Cup.
Wicketkeeper Abbey Freeborn moves in the opposite direction, after making 161 20-over runs for Lightning in 2021.
Sparks have also signed batter Ami Campbell, who hit 60 for Northern Diamonds in their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final defeat by Vipers.