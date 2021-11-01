Last updated on .From the section Cricket

After making 126 in only his second first-class game for Leicestershire in 2015, Lewis Hill had not hit another ton since until this summer's three against Gloucestershire, Derbyshire and Sussex

Leicestershire wicketkeeper Lewis Hill has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the county.

Hill, 31, had a fine summer in 2021, having his best season in both the County Championship, with 944 runs in 14 games, and One-Day Cup, with 322 runs in eight matches.

He also made 191 runs in 11 matches in the T20 Blast.

Leicester-born Hill, who came through the Foxes' age group system, made his first-class debut against Kent in 2015.

Hill, whose deal expired at the end of the season, captained Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup in 2021, hitting two centuries, as well as a further three in the Championship.

The Foxes finished fourth in their One-Day Cup group, narrowly missing out on a place in the knockout stages, sixth in their T20 Blast group, then fourth in Division Three following the mid-season Championship split.